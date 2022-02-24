April 29, 2022 – Amid all the attention this month to actor Johnny Depp’s $50 million lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, a psychological term has entered the public’s lexicon: histrionic personality disorder.

Depp says that an op-ed Heard wrote in 2018 hurt his career, and he’s suing for defamation.

The term was used in court during the testimony of Shannon Curry, PsyD, a clinical and forensic psychologist in California and Hawaii, who carried out a psychological evaluation of Heard and said that she met with Heard for 12 hours.

Curry testified that Heard has both borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder. Heard has said she has posttraumatic stress disorder.

Due to her condition, Heard is very concerned with image, prone to cruelty and blaming others, and unable to admit responsibility for doing something wrong, Curry testified, as reported in Newsweek.

So what exactly is histrionic personality disorder, and how does it differ from the other, better-known personality disorders, such as paranoid, narcissistic, or obsessive-compulsive?