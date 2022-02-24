June 14 – Pairing a mental health expert with a paramedic to respond to low-level, nonviolent 911 calls decreased the number of criminal offenses in downtown Denver, a new study reveals.

These non-police response teams were trained to address problems related to mental health, depression, poverty, homelessness, and/or substance abuse. During 6 months in 2020, the project reduced crimes related to alcohol and drugs, disorderly conduct, and other crimes against people by 34%.

During the same pilot phase, overall crimes dropped 14% in the eight police precincts that took part in the Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) program, compared to precincts where police responded to all types of 911 calls.

The program trained dispatchers to recognize calls where traditional responses may not be needed, including situations without evidence of serious criminal activity such as threats, weapons, or violence.

Also, in about a third of cases, police called the teams themselves. "One of the striking details – a change in the broader respect – is that in some cases, police responded and then called in the mental health-EMT responders," says lead study author Thomas Dee, PhD.