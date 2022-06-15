June 15, 2022 – President Joe Biden issued an executive order today banning conversion therapy and offering other LBGTQI+ protections as part of White House efforts to advance equality during Pride Month.

"My order will use the full force of the federal government to end inhumane practices of conversion therapy," Biden said in a speech before signing the order. "This is the first time the federal government is making a coordinated effort against this dangerous and discredited practice."

Conversion therapy is any emotional or physical therapy used to “cure” or “repair” a person’s attraction to the same sex, or their gender identity and expression. Providers claim these therapies can make someone heterosexual or “straight.” But there’s no evidence to support this.

Medical and mental health experts have rejected conversion therapy practices as dangerous and discriminatory for decades.

The executive order also addresses: