Aug. 29, 2022 – It was summer 2019, and Jack Hellmer had just finished a successful freshman year at Florida Gulf Coast University, majoring in entrepreneurship. Then things went south. Chloe, his childhood dog of 15 years, a sweet and playful wheaten terrier who loved playing tug-of-war, died. Soon after that, an uncle Hellmer was especially close to passed away.

“I’ve never experienced grief like that, and both very sudden,” says Hellmer, now 22 and a graduate student. He was doing his best to cope, but within a few weeks, he says, “I was experiencing the physical and mental symptoms of anxiety.” His chest would tighten, his mind raced, and he had a tingling in the back of his head.

All this was added on to the usual stressors of college life. After his mother noticed he seemed “off,” he sought professional counseling and worked through his grief.

When Hellmer began talking to friends back at school, he realized many were also struggling with anxiety or other mental health issues, such as stress or depression.