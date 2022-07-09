Sept. 7, 2022 – Pooja Mehta began having anxiety and hearing voices when she was 15 years old.

“I was fortunate to have incredibly supportive parents who insisted that I get professional help. I was very much against the idea, but I listened to them,” says Mehta, who lives in Washington, DC. She was diagnosed with anxiety disorder with auditory hallucinations.

But her parents had a lot of concern about how her diagnosis would be received by others.

“I grew up in a South Asian community, and my parents made it very clear that information about my mental illness would not be received well in the community and I shouldn’t tell anyone,” she says.

Beyond a few household members and friends, Mehta, who’s now 27, didn’t share her diagnosis.

She understands that her parents’ advice was for her own protection. But, she says, “I internalized it as self-stigmatization and felt that mental illness is something to be ashamed of, which led me to be very disengaged in my care and to try to convince myself that nothing was wrong. If a patient is not engaged with their therapy or health care treatment, it won’t work very well.”