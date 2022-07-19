Surgeon General: 'Toxic Workplaces' Take Toll on Worker Health

FRIDAY, Oct. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Just about anyone who's ever dealt with a toxic work environment can tell you about the toll it takes on your physical and mental health.

Now, the U.S. government is backing that perception up with some evidence.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released a report on Thursday that links low wages, discrimination, harassment, overwork and long commutes to physical health conditions, including cancer and heart disease. Depression and anxiety can also result from these toxic workplaces.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the nature of work, and the relationship many workers have with their jobs. The link between our work and our health has become even more evident," Murthy said in the report.

He cited five components of a healthy workplaces, which are protection from harm, connection and community, work-life harmony, mattering at work and opportunity for growth.

Growing a work culture to emphasize these principles can help promote inclusion, fair wages and opportunities for employees to advance, the Surgeon General's office said.