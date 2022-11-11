Young people are breaking generational thought patterns surrounding colorism despite making older generations “uncomfortable,” according to mental health professionals. This is the final entry in our four-part series on color and mental health.

Dec. 15, 2022-- During bath time with their grandmother, 5-year-old Afro-Latina triplet girls were playing with toys that spurt out water.

After filling the toy with water and soap, one of them innocently turned to their grandmother.

“If I spray this, my skin will be lighter.”

This became a pivotal moment for their parents -- Marland and Anniella May -- millennial mental health professionals of Caribbean and Argentinian descent, respectfully. Was their little girl thinking that lighter skin would be better? Colorism came early to their home.

“I took a more direct role in making their surroundings and being very intentional about what we’re presenting to them,” says Marland.

Addressing colorism – a real or perceived bias based on skin tone and color -- isn’t easy, especially since doing so means “trying to undo 500 years of systematic miseducation,” according to Nayeli Y. Chavez-Dueñas, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist and professor at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.