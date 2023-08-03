March 13, 2023 -- It’s Monday morning, and the thought of starting another work week could not be less exciting to you. You trudge to your desk, push yourself to complete a few monotonous tasks, then take an early -- and long -- lunch because what’s the point of doing more than you have to?

Does that sound like you? If so, you may be dealing with "rust out." It can happen when you become dissatisfied at your job, and it gradually starts to erode your performance because you simply don’t care enough to do your best anymore.

The sense of dissatisfaction that rusting out brings can start from what you perceive as negativity from your boss or from a lack of challenge or opportunity.

“Maybe you don’t have that much to do at your job, or you feel what you do isn’t important or creative,” says Christopher Combs, PhD, associate professor of clinical psychiatry and behavioral science at Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia. "Some companies are simply not interested in helping their employees develop; they just hire people to carry out tasks to keep the company moving forward."