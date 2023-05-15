Study Shows Season, Time of Day When Suicidal Thoughts Most Likely

MONDAY, May 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- While people might assume suicide is more common in the darker months of winter, it actually peaks in spring and early summer.

Researchers investigating what’s happening have found that suicidal thoughts peak in December but then take a few months to reach a “tipping point.” People are also most vulnerable to ending their lives between 4 and 5 a.m., according to a new study.

“It is well documented that winter is the time when people with mental health problems may struggle with worsening mood and depression. Indeed, seasonal affective disorder is a recognized issue related to the change in season that affects many people’s mental health,” said study co-author Brian O’Shea. He is an associate professor of psychology at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom.

It may seem surprising that spring, when someone might assume people’s moods lift, is actually a time of greatest risk, he said in a university news release.