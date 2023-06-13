Could Smartwatches Solve the Mental Health Crisis?

June 13, 2023 – If you want to see the future of health care, just peek at your wrist.

As smartwatches and fitness trackers get more popular – some one in five Americans wear one – scientists are investigating how to use their data for a variety of health applications.

Studies suggest that smartwatches could detect infections like COVID-19, as well as heart problems like atrial fibrillation and even heart attacks – not to mention falls, seizures, and Parkinson’s symptoms. In a small 2022 study, heart rate measurements and step counts from fitness trackers were linked to key indicators of kidney and liver function, as well as overall health.

But according to Mount Sinai researchers, one potential clinical use deserves much more attention: Leveraging this technology to monitor people’s mental health.

“Only a few studies have tried to apply wearable devices to the study of psychological conditions,” said Robert Hirten, MD, clinical director of the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health at Mount Sinai in New York City.