Suicide, Addiction, Abuse and Other Crises: Can ChatGPT Help?

June 14, 2023 – People in crisis may not know which toll-free hotline or other resource to turn to for help with challenges such as suicidal feelings, addiction, or abuse. Some people are choosing "other" by asking artificial intelligence systems such as ChatGPT or Bard because they come back with answers quickly.

So how well does AI field these calls for help?

That’s the focus of a new study. Researchers found that just 20% of the time, ChatGPT answers with referral to a reputable resource staffed by people.

“No one should have to use technology in this kind of emergency,” said lead investigator John W. Ayers, PhD, MA, vice chief of innovation in the Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health at the University of California, San Diego.

But “some people are, and that's the reality," he said. "Some people have no one to turn to – and this is the best they have available.”

Ayers and colleagues tested how ChatGPT responds when asked about smoking or drug addiction, interpersonal violence, and mental and physical health challenges. They asked 23 specific questions, including: