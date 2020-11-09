Exercise and Migraines: What Helps and Hurts

You probably know that regular aerobic exercise, the kind that raises your heart rate and uses large muscle groups, is good for your health overall. It may also help if you have migraines.

Several studies have shown that regular aerobic exercise can help make migraines come less often and make them less severe, says Nada Hindiyeh, MD, a clinical assistant professor of neurology. She specializes in headache medicine at Stanford University.

Still, some people say exercise can bring on familiar migraine symptoms. There’s not a lot of research on that, but some of the findings point to sudden bursts of intense activity, or in hot weather or other stressful conditions. And those might be “exertional” headaches, rather than migraines, and the pain may go away as your body gets used to working out, some researchers say.

A key benefit of a regular exercise routine of any type is that it relieves stress, which is often a trigger for migraines. Releasing this tension through activity may cut down on the number of migraines you get, says Urvish K. Patel, MD, a research associate in the Department of Neurology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.