If you’re among the 1 billion people on the planet who have migraines, you’ve probably tried almost everything to feel better. You avoid known triggers like chocolate, MSG, red wine, citrus fruit, and aged cheese. You might even have cut out gluten, a protein mainly found in wheat, barley, and rye. But does skipping sourdough bread help ease your symptoms?

Migraine and Celiac Disease A lot of patients ask that question, says Lauren Natbony, MD, an assistant clinical professor of neurology specializing in headache medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. There’s a clear connection, she says, between migraine and GI disorders -- including celiac disease. “Patients with diagnosed celiac disease who switch to a gluten-free diet tend to have fewer and less severe migraine attacks.” In celiac disease, gluten triggers the immune system to attack the body, damaging the small intestine. But if you have psoriasis but not celiac disease, skipping glutens won’t help you.

What if You’re Gluten-Sensitive? Your doctor might call you “gluten-sensitive” if you don’t have celiac disease but still react to gluten. It’s unclear how many people fall in this category. Natbony says she’s seen a handful of non-celiac patients whose headaches got better after quitting gluten. She adds that these good effects don’t seem to last, and patients can have trouble sticking to the diet. Still, she says, gluten might trigger gut inflammation that leads to migraines in gluten-sensitive people. Maria Vazquez-Roque, MD, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL, says some people who seem gluten-sensitive may actually be sensitive to FODMAPS (short for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols). These are carbs found in many healthy foods that some people can’t digest, leading to bloating, diarrhea, and headaches. She suggests people with migraine who test negative for celiac disease work with a dietitian to try a low-FODMAP diet for a month or two.