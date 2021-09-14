Beagles are famous for being especially loyal and attentive companions. Stacey Hardman's beagles Snoopy and Daisy are no exceptions.

They keep a close watch at the window. Any unfamiliar animal, noise, or sudden movement outside sets off “loud, energetic, and dramatic” barking, Hardman says.

Hardman has realized over the years that Snoopy and Daisy also pay close attention to what's happening inside the house, including to how she's feeling.

Just before she gets a migraine, the dogs start acting differently.

Even the tone of their barks changes.

“It goes from 'I want to get you' to 'Go away,'” Hardman explains. “They also cling to me more, lay near me, and are more wary of my movements."

Hardman is convinced her dogs know she's getting a migraine even before she does.

In fact, by paying close attention to the beagles' behavior, she now gets a heads-up before the pain hits, which helps her manage the migraine better.