Video Transcript

MICHELE JORDAN: Migraines, they're like a thief. It steals the fun out of life. It steals the flowers and the perfumes, two things that are also my favorites. I love, love, love flowers. Peonies are my favorite.

I love perfumes. I went to Paris recently and went to a perfumery. And I just love, love, love wonderful scents. Unfortunately, powerful scents can sometimes trigger migraines, even if they smell great. And so I've had to limit how often I use perfumes.

I've had to find different ways to clean my house with household cleaners that are a little bit more natural and plant-derived. I've made changes. I still enjoy beautiful aromas all around me. But I've had to make some changes.