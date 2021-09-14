Migraine-Friendly Foods That Are Safe for Your Cat, Too

When you have a migraine, you probably just want to lie down. These moments of rest and recharge may involve your best cat-friend curled up by your side for comfort. The food you eat may play a role in how often you get migraines and how painful they are. Turns out, foods that are helpful for preventing or easing migraines are OK for your family feline too. Here are some foods that may help ease your migraines that your cat can nibble on as well.

Magnesium Support Several studies suggest people who get regular migraines have less magnesium in their bodies than those who don’t deal with migraine. It could be that your diet needs a magnesium boost. Foods high in magnesium include: Seeds and nuts. Pumpkin seeds and nuts like cashews and almonds are both high in magnesium and safe for your cat. Pumpkin seeds have some of the highest amounts of magnesium, with 156 milligrams per serving. By contrast, carrots only have 7 milligrams. Coming in at a close second are chia seeds. Those little black seeds are great toppers for yogurt, ice cream, or you can mix them into a smoothie. Don’t let their size fool you. Though tiny, they pack a magnesium punch. Spinach. Leafy green veggies are magnesium-rich. Salads and smoothies with these ingredients are your friends. Though cats are carnivores and generally prefer proteins and fats, snacking on salad is A-OK, too. Cats can digest veggies fairly well. Beans. Kidney and black beans are another great choice. Toss them in a salad or use them for soup. But the lectin protein in beans can cause stomach issues for cats.