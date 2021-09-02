We asked Steve Waldman, a 30-year hair industry veteran and the technical artistic director and product consultant for the Hair Cuttery Family of Brands, for his advice on how to keep your hair habits from triggering a migraine.

A bad hair day can be such a headache. But if you’re among the 1 in 4 American women who have migraines, your hair can actually be a real headache. Everything from the shampoo you use to the way you cut your hair could trigger a migraine.

Hair Don’ts and Hair Dos

Don’t: Use accessories that create excessive tension. Ponytail ties, clips, and bobby pins can hold a 'do tightly in place. But, Waldman says, “The pressure that these accessories exert on the scalp can cause headaches even if [you don’t get] migraines.”

Do: Wear a loose do. Rather than tight, high ponytails, keep your ponytail low on the crown of your head. Go for a soft scrunchy rather than unyielding elastic.

Do: Try scalp massage. Another way to ease tension on your head? Massage your scalp while you shampoo. “Use the cushioned part of your fingertips, not your nails, and you will feel your scalp loosen as stress is released and blood flow increases,” Waldman explains. And let’s be honest: There are worse things than slowing down to do a little self-scalp massage in the shower!

Don’t: Wear headbands. You’d be hard-pressed to find a woman who hasn’t ever gotten a headache from a headband. The problem is, you often don’t realize it’s too tight until it’s too late. “Stress-induced migraines can really be focused on the temples and sides of the head, so headbands that apply too much compression can exacerbate a migraine condition.” If you absolutely must wear a headband, he says, find one that fits as loosely as possible and is made of a soft, textured fabric.

Don’t: Let hair hang in your eyes. Eye strain can trigger migraines. So keep your vision clear and your hair out of your eyes, Waldman suggests. That means you may have to skip the dramatic eye-skimming fringe and look at other options.