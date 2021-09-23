For migraine sufferers, self-care during the pandemic has been a particular concern. Stress can be a significant trigger for many, and for some people, the lockdowns and social distancing measures may have made it harder to keep your stress in check. At the same time, having to slow down and stay home may have helped some people come up with ways to better care for themselves. So, what have we learned about self-care for migraine sufferers?

The Benefits of Working From Home Many companies are transitioning from an in-person office to a virtual office. If you suffer from migraines you may discover that working from home can help your overall stress levels. When you work from home you have much better control of your work environment. You can manage the temperature, noise level, and even find ways to darken your room to stave off symptoms. If your migraines get worse , it might be because you don't have the adapted equipment that you have at work. Talk to your company’s human resources or related department about getting it for your home office as well.

Make sure that you are properly managing your work-life balance to avoid powering through a migraine because you're at home. Also, turn off the video function when doing video meetings, and/or try different views. Speaker view can cause problems. If there is a rapid cycling of speakers the flickering effect might trigger migraines. Gallery view is often a better choice for migraine sufferers. If your company insists on using software or solutions that trap you in speaker view, speak to your human resources department. But being able to control your environment means you can keep water, snacks, and medication handy. It also means that you can get up and walk around more freely than if you were in an office.