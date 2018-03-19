New Therapy May Prevent Tough-to-Treat Migraines

TUESDAY, April 17, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The millions of Americans who suffer from migraine may have a new source of hope -- the first of a new class of drugs aimed at warding off the headaches.

Researchers found that the injected drug, called erenumab, could prevent migraines if other treatments fail to do so.

Erenumab (brand name Aimovig) works by blocking a key brain "neurotransmitter" chemical that sends out pain signals, the research team explained.

Working with a group of people with tough-to-treat migraine, the "study found that erenumab reduced the average number of monthly migraine headaches by more than 50 percent for nearly a third of study participants," lead researcher Dr. Uwe Reuter, of The Charite University Medicine Berlin in Germany, said in a news release from the American Academy of Neurology (AAN).

The drug is currently up for approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. One U.S. migraine specialist was enthused by the findings.

"We have a new class of drugs -- erenumab likely to be the first to be on the market -- that are showing great promise in preventing migraine attacks," said Dr. Randall Berliner. He's an adjunct neurologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and wasn't involved in the new trial.

As Berliner explained, it's been a long, tough road to find medicines that provide reliable relief to migraine sufferers.

Twenty years ago, a group of drugs called triptans were introduced, and have since become the standard of care, he said. But they don't work for everyone.

Erenumab, and meds like it, target "calcitonin gene-related peptide" (CGRP). Erenumab acts to stop this neurotransmitting chemical from binding to a nerve and sending out migraine pain signals.

"Our bodies typically produce antibodies to fight off infections, cancers and other foreign agents that the immune system deems harmful. But physicians and scientists have learned to develop antibodies that can target agents that cause disease: tumors, abnormal immune cells, and now CGRP," Berliner explained.

"In so doing, erenumab very safely blocks a good deal of the migraines from occurring in the first place," Berliner said.