What Works Best to Ease Migraines?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, June 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A new research review offers good news for migraine sufferers: There are more pain-relieving options than ever.

In an analysis of over 100 published studies, researchers found that several drug classes showed good evidence they ease the pain of a migraine-in-progress.

Some of those medications have only become available in the past few years, opening up new options for migraine sufferers who don't get enough relief from old standby drugs.

Experts said the widening field of migraine treatments, which also include nerve-stimulating devices, is encouraging.

"It's great news there are now many effective treatments available," said Dr. Rebecca Burch, a neurologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

For any one patient, she noted, finding the right treatment may take some trial-and-error — so persistence is key.

"Stick with it. Don't give up hope," Burch said. "If the first treatment doesn't work, that doesn't mean nothing will."

Burch co-wrote an editorial that accompanied the research review in the June 15 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.