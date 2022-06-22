July 6, 2022 – Dena Ressler, a New Jersey-based retiree in her 60s, had a “splitting headache” that lasted 3 months. It came with a cough and shortness of breath. After serious medical conditions were ruled out, it was found that her headache was stress-related.

“It was constant, scary, and it didn’t go away,” she recalls.

Ressler is a clarinet player with a band that performs Klezmer music, a traditional genre of the Ashkenazi Jews of Central and Eastern Europe. After weeks of pain, she decided to try acupuncture. And after 3 weeks of regular appointments, the headache disappeared and has not returned.

“Every once in a while, when I’m really tired, I can feel the same pathway of pain in my head – maybe once every month or two – but it’s very slight,” she says.

This wasn’t the first time Ressler had used acupuncture. Several decades ago, when she was in her 30s, she had a severe injury that made her less able to get around.