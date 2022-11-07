Suppose a doctor has recommended B-cell therapy for you, or for a family member or close friend, to treat multiple sclerosis (MS). You’ve got good reason to feel optimistic. These medications have been helpful in avoiding MS relapses and easing symptoms. It’s a good idea to share that optimism with your loved ones. Just also remember to talk honestly about the realities of B-cell therapy, and don’t be shy if you need support.

“When I was first diagnosed in 2009, I was very stubborn and wanted to do everything by myself because it seemed like MS already had taken so much of my independence from me,” says Ashley Ringstaff, who lives just north of Austin, TX. “But I’ve learned that asking for support really doesn’t affect my sense of independence.”

When you’re thinking about talking to those you’ve chosen to share in your B-cell therapy journey, there are many topics to consider. The risks and possible side effects of B-cell therapy are usually manageable. But they can become painful or serious. Medications should be covered by private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid but are extremely expensive. You probably can get yourself to appointments (where drugs are put directly into your bloodstream or just under your skin), but you may want a driver for the first couple of sessions. These are just a few of the good reasons to hold nothing back from your support group and employer.