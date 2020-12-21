Living With Relapsing-Remitting MS

I love playing goalie in pickup hockey games. Toward the end of 2008, after a scrimmage, I realized that my feet were numb, and not from the cold. It didn’t go away, so I saw my general practitioner. He ordered X-rays, which came back fine, and other tests, and then referred me to a neurologist. That doctor ordered an MRI, which showed a spot on my brain.

The neurologist said, “You either have a tumor, or multiple sclerosis.” To figure out which it was, he gave me a round of IV steroids, explaining that if the steroids shrank the spot, it was MS. The lesion did shrink.

I was 29 when I was diagnosed, and didn’t know much about MS back then. The first time I went to the pharmacy to fill the prescription for my medication, I was stunned when they told me the copay was $5,000. I didn’t know that pharmaceutical companies have copay assistance programs. Once I figured that out, it was a lot easier.