Dating With MS

Ann Marie Johnson learned that she had multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2002, when she was 30 years old. Amid fears about losing her mobility, she had another worry. “Will I be able to find someone? Who is going to want me?” she wondered.

She watched her friends without chronic illnesses struggle to find the perfect partner. She thought, “If they're struggling, what chance do I have?”

MS often starts in your 20s or 30s -- the prime ages for dating. A condition that causes pain, fatigue, numbness, and weakness might not seem like pluses for a potential mate.

At first, Johnson closed herself off to love. Every time she met someone she liked, "I'd automatically try to sabotage it by saying, 'He's going to find out and he's going to leave me,'" she says.

To stay positive, she began to look for people with MS who were in committed relationships. In a support group, she met a woman who'd been married for a long time. "Sometimes she's in a scooter. Sometimes she uses her cane. But all the time, he is there. That really put it into perspective," she says. "Seeing that made me feel like maybe there is hope for me."