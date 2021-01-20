It may well be true that some people feel better when they steer clear of certain dishes. But experts say that completely quieting your symptoms by skipping specific foods is far less certain. Nonetheless, paying close attention to what you eat does play a key role in managing MS and your overall health.

People who responded blamed a variety of foods and ingredients for making them feel worse, such as sugar , dairy products, gluten (proteins in wheat and some other grains), and others. Cutting out culprit foods, many said, helped prevent relapses.

Could skipping certain foods help you manage symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS)? Plenty of people with MS believe that’s the case. When the Multiple Sclerosis Society of America asked members of its Facebook page whether specific foods triggered their MS symptoms, dozens answered with a resounding “yes.”

Many Diets, Little Evidence

If you have MS and have searched online for tips on what to eat and which foods to skip, then you know there’s no shortage of opinions on those questions. A 2019 study by researchers in Australia found at least 32 websites offering dietary advice for people with MS. In addition to recommending specific foods, these meal plans cautioned against a number of supposed MS triggers, including dairy foods, gluten, saturated fat, and refined sugar.

Unfortunately, there’s little evidence that following any of these restrictive diets will improve your symptoms. “There is no one diet that has been scientifically proven to be effective for managing MS,” says Julie Fiol, a registered nurse and director of MS information for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. She says scientists are very interested in the link between food and MS, and the society is updating its dietary advice. But she stresses that any diet that requires you to omit certain foods or food groups isn’t based on science.

Worse, some restrictive diets that are promoted as helpful for people with MS could backfire, says Whitney Linsenmeyer, PhD, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She cites the so-called Wahls Protocol as an example. “It omits dairy foods, eggs, grains, legumes, and certain vegetables, all of which are highly nutritious.”

Some people with MS end up cutting certain foods because they can’t get around well or have fatigue, making it a challenge to shop for and cook the dishes they prefer. Those people don’t need to get rid of even more food groups, she says. Doing so could make them more likely to lack the nutrients they need.