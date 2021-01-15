A multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis can bring up a lot of questions. One of the first things you might wonder is, "How did I get MS?"

The answers to that question can vary from your genes to an illness you came down with years ago. If you had a serious head injury or two when you were young, they might have played a role in MS, too.

A few recent studies have shown that people who had concussions as teenagers are up to twice as likely to be diagnosed with MS years later. The more head injuries kids had, the more likely they were to get MS later in life.

That risk might make parents of teens who already have a strong family history of MS pause before signing them up for contact sports -- or at least take extra care before letting them take the field.