There’s been a lot of buzz lately that kombucha, a fermented drink that’s become popular on supermarket shelves, may help with multiple sclerosis (MS). The fizzy drink, which is made from tea, sugar, bacteria, and yeast, is rich with probiotics, which are good for your digestive system. Kombucha tea also has polyphenols, which are antioxidants and may decrease inflammation. And it boasts B vitamins, essential minerals, and organic acids, which may fight bacterial growth. “I recommend kombucha and other fermented foods to all of my MS patients,” says Darin Ingels, ND, a licensed naturopathic doctor in Irvine, CA, who has MS and drinks kombucha regularly. “I find it helps keep me regular and has helped improve my digestive function."

How Might Kombucha Help? Recent research suggests that the bacteria naturally living in your gut -- your gut microbiome -- play a role in MS. Experts have found that the gut microbiome of people with MS is different from that of people who don’t have MS. With MS, you may have more bacteria that are linked to inflammation. Kombucha may help MS because it changes your gut microbiome. “Fermented foods like kombucha provide a natural source of beneficial bacteria and yeast, or probiotics, which help improve digestion and gut health,” Ingles says.