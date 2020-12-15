By Joann Dickson-Smith, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson

I really don't know when I transitioned from relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) to secondary progressive MS (SPMS). It was so gradual.

I was still walking when I was diagnosed in 1994. Then I started using a cane. I went from a cane to walking with crutches over 3 or 4 years. By 2000, I was using a wheelchair. Now I’m totally dependent on the chair.

In the beginning, I had a relapse every 3 months or so. I could tell when things were going to change and I’d have to go to bed. As time went on, I noticed I wasn’t having relapses as much. I didn't feel like I was getting better, but I didn't think that I was getting worse.

About 3 years after I was diagnosed, I was a little bit slower. I had a two-story house, which was difficult. It was hard to go upstairs, then wait until I felt better to go downstairs, especially since the kitchen was there. But I really wasn’t aware that my MS was getting worse. I had a 3-year-old at the time, and I had a new baby, so I was busy.

But I did notice I wasn't doing as much without assistance. I was being careful not to trip or fall because I had already slipped and broken my shoulder. I thought that was just me getting older and clumsy. I really didn’t connect it to the MS. Now, looking back, that probably was the reason.

I didn’t realize my MS had transitioning from RRMS to SPMS for a long time. I think it was 2007, when my two boys and I moved into a single-level apartment. By this time, I had a handicap-accessible van, and I was using the power chair more. Everything was more stressful for me. That’s when my doctor told me it was secondary progressive MS.

Emotionally, I felt like my MS was going forward and I had no way of stopping it. I asked my doctors if there was anything I could do or if there were any drugs for my type of MS. But I never had any luck with the relapsing-remitting drugs. They all made me very sick. There’s still nothing that helps me.