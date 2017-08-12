Healthy Living May Ease Some MS Symptoms

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The old adage that "an apple a day keeps the doctor away" appears to be at least partly true for people living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

New research suggests that a healthy diet -- one that's chock-full of fruits, vegetables and whole grains but contains little added sugars and red or processed meats -- was associated with a reduced risk for disability.

The study also found that a healthy lifestyle was linked to less depression, fatigue and pain for people with MS. Living healthily means eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, maintaining a normal weight and not smoking.

"This is an important topic that's very much on the minds of my patients," said Dr. Claire Riley, medical director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center at New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in New York City.

"While it's not proven that attaining these lifestyle factors will improve MS or its progression, the associations are there," said Riley, who was not part of the study. "I recommend patients prioritize abstinence from smoking and getting to a healthy weight. After that, eat as healthy a diet as one can organize and afford and try to exercise regularly."

With MS, the body's immune system attacks the fatty substance that covers nerve cells -- called myelin -- as well as the nerve cells themselves, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. This damage can cause symptoms such as fatigue, numbness, tingling, walking problems, dizziness and blurred vision.

The study included nearly 7,000 people with physician-diagnosed MS who had provided detailed dietary information for another study. More than 90 percent of the respondents were white, and the mean age was almost 60. On average, they'd had MS for 20 years.

"We developed a dietary quality score based on high intake of fruits and vegetables and whole grains and lower intakes of red and processed meats and added sugar from desserts and sugar-sweetened beverages," said study lead author Kathryn Fitzgerald. She's a postdoctoral research fellow at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore.