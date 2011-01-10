Paints, Solvents Increase MS Risk for Some Smokers

TUESDAY, July 3, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A triple whammy of genetics, smoking, and exposure to paints and solvents at work puts a person at extremely high risk of developing multiple sclerosis, Swedish researchers report.

On its own, any one factor elevates the risk for the central nervous system disease substantially, the investigators said. But when all three factors line up, the risk jumps 30-fold.

"This is a novel finding" that suggests combined risk is much higher than the sum of its parts, said study author Dr. Anna Hedstrom.

But why? Chronic lung irritation is the likely common denominator, she said, adding that ultimately it is the "immune response that results in MS, primarily in those with a genetic susceptibility to the disease."

Hedstrom works in the department of clinical neuroscience with the Institute of Environmental Medicine at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

Multiple sclerosis is an often disabling disease of the central nervous system. Though the study did not prove cause and effect, and the exact cause of MS remains unclear, the U.S.-based National Multiple Sclerosis Society cites a number of possible environmental factors. Those include low vitamin D levels, childhood obesity, smoking and viral/bacterial exposure.

On the genetic front, MS experts stress that the disease is not itself an inherited illness. However, about 200 genes have been linked to MS risk.

That means that "people with a family history of MS may have a genetic susceptibility to the disease," Hedstrom said.

In fact, she noted that the gene most strongly associated with MS is quite common, carried by an estimated 30 percent of the general population.

That said, the MS society pegs the overall risk for developing MS at roughly 1 in every 750 to 1,000 people. That means that MS is rare, "and most people do not develop the disease," Hedstrom said.

In the study, Hedstrom's team collected and analyzed blood samples from just over 2,000 MS patients, alongside nearly 3,000 healthy participants.

In addition to smoking histories, all MS patients were asked to detail occupational exposure to a list of organic solvents, painting products and varnishes.