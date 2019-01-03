Stem Cell Transplant May Help Some Aggressive MS

TUESDAY, Jan. 15, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- A stem cell transplant may help some people with multiple sclerosis (MS) when standard drugs fail, a new clinical trial finds.

The study focused on 110 patients with aggressive cases of MS: Their symptoms had flared up at least twice in the past year despite taking standard medication, and they'd already tried an average of three of those drugs.

Researchers randomly assigned the patients to either keep trying other medications or have a stem cell transplant -- using cells taken from their own blood.

Over an average of three years, MS progressed in 34 of 55 patients on medication -- meaning their disabilities worsened. That compared with only three of 55 patients given a stem cell transplant.

It's a striking difference, said lead researcher Dr. Richard Burt, adding that the results were even better than his team anticipated.

That said, Burt cautioned that only a small minority of MS patients would be possible transplant candidates. And for now, only certain medical centers have the necessary experience and expertise.

"Any treatment that is powerful can also be dangerous," said Burt, who is chief of immunotherapy and autoimmune diseases at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. "You don't want to use it too soon, or too late. And you don't want to overuse it."

Those precautions were echoed by Bruce Bebo, executive director of research for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

"This study should be celebrated," said Bebo, who was not involved in the research. "It's the first randomized, controlled clinical trial of this strategy."

But, he stressed, the treatment is still experimental and can only be done safely at a handful of centers around the world.

Stem cell transplants are done at many hospitals to treat cancer. But, Bebo said, there's an "art and science" to using them for MS.

MS is a neurological disorder caused by a misguided immune system attack on the body's own myelin -- the protective sheath around nerve fibers in the spine and brain. Depending on where the damage occurs, symptoms include vision problems, muscle weakness, numbness and difficulty with balance and coordination.