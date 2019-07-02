Obesity May Boost Odds for MS in Kids

TUESDAY, July 16, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Obese children may be twice as likely to develop multiple sclerosis, a new study suggests.

And once obese children are diagnosed, they tend to have a poorer response to their initial treatment than average-weight kids do.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a neurological disorder caused by a misguided immune system attack on the body's myelin -- the protective sheath around nerve fibers in the spine and brain. Depending on where the damage occurs, symptoms include vision problems, muscle weakness, numbness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.

Although the disease mainly affects adults, it can strike early in life. In the United States, an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 children and teenagers have MS, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

A number of studies have found a connection between obesity and higher MS risk in adults, though the reasons why are unclear.

The new study is the largest to link obesity and MS in children -- and the first to suggest it might affect their treatment response, said senior researcher Dr. Peter Huppke. But the study did not prove that obesity causes MS risk to rise.

The precise cause of MS in children is unknown, noted Huppke, who is based at the University Medical Center Gottingen, in Germany. But, he said, it's thought to be a combination of genetic vulnerability and various environmental factors.

In theory, there are several reasons obesity might be one risk factor, according to Huppke. Obesity causes body-wide inflammation, and may alter vitamin D levels in the body or the bacterial composition in the gut; research suggests those mechanisms, in turn, are involved in MS.

Those are plausible explanations, agreed Kathleen Costello, associate vice president of health care access for the National MS Society.

Costello said the new findings build on evidence that obesity is a risk factor for MS. "That's an important observation," she said, "because it's a risk factor that is modifiable."

As for the finding on obesity and kids' medication responses, Costello called it "interesting" -- though the implications are unclear right now.