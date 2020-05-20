Blood Test Might Predict Worsening MS

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- A new blood test might help doctors predict whether someone's multiple sclerosis may soon get worse.

The test looks for a substance called neurofilament light chain. It's a nerve protein that can be detected when nerve cells die. People with higher levels of it were more likely to have worsening MS effects within the next year.

"In a disease like MS that is so unpredictable and varies so much from one person to the next, having a noninvasive blood test like this could be very valuable, especially since treatments are most effective in the earliest stages of the disease," lead investigator Ali Manouchehrinia said in a news release from the journal Neurology, where the study was published online May 20.

Manouchehrinia is an assistant professor of clinical neuroscience at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

His study of the neurofilament light chain blood test included almost 4,400 people with multiple sclerosis and a control group of more than 1,000 people without it.

In MS, the body's immune system attacks the central nervous system, commonly leading to problems with balance and walking that come and go.

Over five years, volunteers provided blood samples and their health was followed to see whose disability worsened. Researchers also checked for signs of a more serious form of MS called secondary progressive MS, in which disability gets worse little by little and then becomes more constant.

The study controlled the data to account for factors that might lead to worsening disability, such as length of time with MS.

People with MS had far more neurofilament light chain in their blood than did people without the disease, the study found.

And those with high levels of the nerve protein were 40% to 70% more likely to see their disability get worse within the next year compared to those with low levels.

Higher protein levels also translated to a 50% greater chance for a moderate disability that affected everyday life, but not people's ability to walk.