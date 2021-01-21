Stem Cell Therapy: A Breakthrough Against MS?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter





THURSDAY, Jan. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Stem cell transplants may have long-lasting benefits for some people with aggressive cases of multiple sclerosis, a new study suggests.

Italian researchers found that among 210 multiple sclerosis (MS) patients who received a stem cell transplant -- with cells from their own blood -- two-thirds saw no worsening in their disability 10 years out.

That included 71% of patients with relapsing-remitting MS, the most common form of the disease.

The sustained level of effectiveness is "pretty dramatic," said Bruce Bebo, executive vice-president of research programs for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

At the same time, there are important caveats, said Bebo, who was not involved in the study.

For one, the patients were not part of a clinical trial that directly tested stem cell transplants against standard MS medications. They all underwent transplants at various Italian medical centers between 1997 and 2019.

So it's unclear exactly how such transplants measure up against the most effective MS drugs now available.

Beyond that, Bebo said there are ongoing questions about which MS patients are the best candidates for a transplant, and the optimal timing for it.

Those are no small matters, since a stem cell transplant is a major undertaking, he pointed out.

"And it's not reversible, like a medication you can change when it's not working," Bebo said.

MS is a neurological disorder caused by a misguided immune system attack on the body's own myelin -- the protective sheath around nerve fibers in the spine and brain. That leads to symptoms such as vision problems, muscle weakness, numbness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.

About 85% of people with MS initially have the relapsing-remitting form, according to the MS society. That means symptoms flare for a time and then ease. Most people, though, eventually transition to a progressive form of the disease, and their disability worsens over time.

Why treat MS with a stem cell transplant? Stem cells from the bone marrow are the building blocks of the immune system, and the goal of the transplant is to "reboot" the faulty immune system, Bebo explained.