Many Docs Biased Against Patients With Disabilities

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter





TUESDAY, Feb. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Dr. Lisa Iezzoni is all too familiar with the discrimination that patients who have a disability can face: Having lived with multiple sclerosis for more than four decades and now in a wheelchair, she has also studied health care experiences and outcomes for people with disabilities for more than 20 years.

But her new survey on doctors' attitudes towards disabled patients still surprised her -- not for the attitudes the survey uncovered, but how widespread those attitudes were.

"I did expect that there would be a lot of physicians who viewed quality of life of people with disabilities worse than that of other people," said Iezzoni, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston. "I just didn't expect it to be over 80%. That's most physicians. That was a bit surprising."

In her study, she surveyed 714 doctors with practices in many different specialties across the United States.

A majority of physicians surveyed (82.4%) believed that people with significant disabilities had worse quality of life than people without disabilities. Just under 41% of physicians felt very confident in their ability to provide the same quality of care to patients with disabilities as they did for other patients.

"You would think that if they're caring for these patients, that they would feel confident in their ability to care for them equitably," Iezzoni said.

About 56% strongly agreed that they welcomed patients with disabilities into their practices. Just 18% strongly agreed that the health care system treats patients with disabilities unfairly.

More than 61 million Americans have disabilities, and evidence is increasingly showing health care disparities, according to the study authors. At the same time, the coronavirus pandemic has brought some of those attitudes to the forefront.

"It absolutely has, just like for racial and ethnic minorities. It has really exposed gaps and inequities in our health care system that had existed all along, but now are just blatantly open to public view," Iezzoni said.

Disability Rights Oregon has seen an alarming trend recently for people with disabilities who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.