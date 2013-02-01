Depression With MS Can Be a Fatal Mix

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Sept. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Depression and multiple sclerosis (MS) tend to travel together, new research finds, and when they do the chances of dying during the next decade can be up to five times greater than it is for those with neither condition.

Exactly why the combination is so lethal is not fully understood, but several factors may be at play, explained study author Dr. Raffaele Palladino, a research associate at Imperial College London. For starters, depression is associated with inflammation and other brain changes that increase stroke risk.

"People with psychiatric disorders may not have their cardiovascular risk factors managed as well, and depression is associated with poorer health behaviors [diet, physical activity] which can negatively affect MS as well as other aspects of health," Palladino said.

Affecting nearly 1 million people in the United States, MS occurs when the immune system misfires against the central nervous system, which is made up of the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. Symptoms range from mild to severe and may include numbness, fatigue, bladder issues, walking difficulties, and problems with thinking and memory. Fully 20% of people with MS also experience depression, Palladino said.