Meat-Heavy Diets Might Have Link to MS

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Feb. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you eat a lot of meat, you may be at increased risk for multiple sclerosis (MS), a new study suggests.

MS is an autoimmune disease in which the body attacks the insulation around nerves. It's not clear what triggers the attack, but mounting evidence suggests bacteria plays a role. Gut bacteria can affect the immune system, and diet influences gut bacteria.

To learn more about the interplay of diet, gut bacteria, the immune system and MS, researchers studied 25 MS patients and 24 people without the disease.

"We found a number of gut bacteria associated with MS and severity of disability of MS patients," said study author Dr. Yanjiao Zhou, an assistant professor of medicine at UConn Health School of Medicine in Farmington, Conn.

"We also found increased autoimmune markers and signature metabolites in MS. But what is really interesting is how these systems connect with each other, and how diet is involved in these connections," Zhou said in a University of Connecticut news release.