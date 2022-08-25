New MS Treatment Shows Promise in Trial

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental antibody therapy for multiple sclerosis can cut symptom flare-ups by half, versus a standard treatment, a new clinical trial has found.

The drug, called ublituximab, beat a standard oral medication for MS in reducing patients' relapses — periods of new or worsening symptoms. It also proved better at preventing areas of inflammatory damage in the brain.

Ublituximab is not yet approved for treating MS; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reviewing the trial data and is expected to make a decision by the year's end, according to drugmaker TG Therapeutics.

If approved, ublituximab would be the latest in a newer group of MS therapies called anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies: lab-engineered antibodies that target specific immune system cells that drive the MS process.

The new findings offer more proof that the approach benefits patients, according to an expert who was not involved in the trial.

"Is this revolutionary? No. But it's further confirmation of a clinical benefit from targeting this population of cells in the blood," said Dr. Lauren Krupp, who directs NYU Langone's Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center in New York City.