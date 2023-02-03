Could the Mediterranean Diet Help People With MS?

THURSDAY, March 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A Mediterranean diet may help multiple sclerosis (MS) patients ward off damage to their thinking skills.

New research finds that a diet rich in veggies, fruit, fish and healthy fat reduced their risk of developing memory loss as well as losing the ability to concentrate, learn new things or make decisions.

A loss of such key mental skills, or “cognitive impairment,” is a common feature of MS, a neurological disease that short circuits critical communication between the brain and body.

But the new analysis of diet and mental status among 563 people with MS linked the Mediterranean diet to a 20% lower risk for cognitive difficulties.

“Mediterranean diet is a broad term and there are geographical variations," said lead author Dr. Ilana Katz Sand, an associate professor of neurology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. “However, it refers to an overall pattern that favors fruits, vegetables, olive oil, nuts, fish, and whole grains and limits meats — particularly red meat — baked goods, and highly processed foods.”