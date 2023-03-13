Similar Processes Could Link MS With Heart Disease

WEDNESDAY, March 22, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Multiple sclerosis (MS) and atherosclerosis both involve an abnormal hardening of body tissue, and recent research suggests they may be linked.

MS is a neurodegenerative disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. Atherosclerosis is hardening of the arteries.

Studies show connections between the two, according to Ochsner Health System in New Orleans. In 2018, a team of Romanian researchers led by Dr. Raluca Ileana Mincu of the University of Medicine and Pharmacy Carol Davila, Bucharest, used state-of-the-art echocardiography to conduct heart and vascular assessments in patients with MS.

The exams, which show how blood flows through the heart and valves, found that MS patients had more impairments on both sides of the heart compared to healthy people.

A more recent study followed more than 84,000 people for 10 years, comparing heart health in participants with and without MS. People with MS were 50% more likely to die from heart disease, researchers found. They were 28% more likely to have a heart attack and 59% more likely to have a stroke. Raffaele Palladino of Imperial College London led the study.