Dozens Contaminated After Chemical Leak at Water Park

July 19, 2021

More than 100 people were contaminated over the weekend because of a chemical leak at the Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown water park in Spring, TX., TV station KPRC reported, citing local health officials.

First responders decontaminated most of the people at the site. Thirty-one people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, including a 3-year-old child, while 55 people refused transport, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s office told the station.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo told ABC News that the child was in stable condition at Texas Children's Hospital.

As of Sunday, 28 of the people taken to the hospital had been discharged in good condition, KPRC said.

The incident appeared have started in the kiddie pool when a lifeguard and then guests at the water park became sick. Most people experienced minor skin and inhalation irritation, KPRC reported.

The fire marshal’s office tweeted that the hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid were thought to be the chemicals involved. Those chemicals are often used to clean and treat swimming pools.

A park representative told KPRC that it appears a vapor release occurred in a small outdoor section of the park and quickly dissipated.

“We are working hand in hand with Harris County Public Health officials, along with third party industry experts, to determine a cause, and we will reopen when we are confident it is safe to do so,” the representative said in a statement. “It is our understanding that all impacted guests and team members have been released and are back home. The safety of our guests and employees is always our top priority.”

Hildago has ordered the park closed while the leak is investigated.