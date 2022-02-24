June 24, 2022 – Hours go by with you tossing and turning, with no hope of escape into comfy, restful sleep. Or worse, you’re exhausted with no chance of dozing off before the dreaded morning alarm. If this isn’t you, it may be someone very close to you, suggest the results of a new survey.

A report published by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) that featured more than 2,000 Americans found that almost 3 in 10 have insomnia, and more than half may be self-medicating. What’s more, 28% of the people in the study reported that insomnia worsened their lives and daily routines. The survey also found that nearly one-third of Americans reported new or worsening sleep problems since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While insomnia can lead to trouble falling or staying asleep, chronic insomnia may do more damage than bad sleep, commonly making anxiety, depression, and pain worse, according to an insomnia study published in the journal Medical Clinics of North America.