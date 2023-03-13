March 28, 2023 – A new analysis gives a promising answer to the weight loss question: Is it better to have lost and gained, than never to have lost at all?

People who lost weight but regained some of it experienced sustained health improvements for at least 5 years after the initial weight loss, a new study says. The prolonged benefits included lowered risks of heart disease and type 2 diabetes, as well as improved blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

“Many doctors and patients recognize that weight loss is often followed by weight regain, and they fear that this renders an attempt to lose weight pointless,” said University of Oxford professor and researcher Susan A. Jebb, PhD, in a statement. “This concept has become a barrier to offering support to people to lose weight. For people with overweight or obesity issues, losing weight is an effective way to reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.”

The results were published on Tuesday in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes. The researchers analyzed data from 124 previously published studies in which people lost weight in what are called “behavioral weight loss programs.” Those programs focus on lifestyle and behavior changes such as eating healthy foods and increasing physical activity.