Does Brain Power Shield From Obesity? Probably Not

THURSDAY, April 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A teenager’s brain power appears to have little bearing on whether they will become overweight or obese as adults.

British researchers found that, on average, sharper teens weighed only slightly less in adulthood than siblings who scored lower on tests of thinking skills, according to a new study published April 13 in the journal PLOS Medicine.

The difference amounted to just under a half-pound for a 6-foot-tall adult, said lead author Liam Wright, a senior research fellow in population health at University College London.

“We found a very small association that in practice means that, on average, siblings with higher cognitive ability are unlikely to weigh much less than siblings with lower cognitive ability,” he said.

The research refutes prior studies that have linked low cognitive scores in teens to higher risk of obesity in later life.

That’s because those earlier studies looked at general populations, and didn’t take into account other powerful factors besides smarts that could influence a person’s weight, Wright said.