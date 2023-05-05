May 5, 2023 -- Aryn Thirp, a 35-year-old mother and blogger from South Jordan, UT, knew something had to change last year when she saw the numbers in her lab results: her cholesterol and triglycerides, a type of fat found in the blood, were both twice as high as they should have been.

Thirp has hormonal imbalances caused by polycystic ovarian syndrome, which caused other weight loss efforts to be ineffective.

“I thought, ‘OK, this is it. I’m going for it,’” she said. “Those labs really made me panic.”

In April 2022, Thirp started on a weight loss injection called Wegovy, in the same drug class as Ozempic. The drug has gone from obscurity to popularity, thanks to social media and celebrities. By the time she stopped the injections in February, her cholesterol had dropped 188 points and her triglycerides, 186 points, and she lost 78 pounds.

Thirp is part of a growing number of people turning to anti-obesity injections. Interest in these treatments is soaring among people living with obesity despite the lack of public awareness just a handful of months ago, according to a new survey from the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) and telehealth company Ro.