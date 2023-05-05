May 5, 2023 -- The on-again, off-again saga of Wegovy supply problems for U.S. patients looking to lose weight is back.

Novo Nordisk, the company that manufactures and markets semaglutide for weight loss as Wegovy and for treating type 2 diabetes as Ozempic, announced Thursday that the company will only be able to “supply limited quantities of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, and 1 mg dose strengths [of Wegovy] to wholesalers for distribution to retail pharmacies” in the United States. This means that the expected supply “will not meet anticipated patient demand,” a situation the company expects to continue “through September.”

The update added that the bottleneck is caused by supply failing to meet U.S. demand, although the announcement also assured patients already using the drug and taking higher weekly dosages that their supply should not be affected.

“We do not currently anticipate supply interruptions of the 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg dose strengths of Wegovy,” the announcement said.