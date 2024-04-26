Pre-Ozempic Obesity Drugs: Effective and Budget-Friendly

April 26, 2024 – Before there was Ozempic, Wegovy, or Zepbound, there were cost-friendly, safe, and effective weight loss drugs. FDA-approved obesity medication like orlistat (brand name: Xenical), phentermine/topiramate (Qsymia), and naltrexone/bupropion extended release (Contrave) have been on the market for decades.

“Some older obesity medications go all the way back to the ’50s and ’60s – like phentermine, which is still one of the most widely prescribed medications in the world,” said Anthony Auriemma, MD, medical director of Ascension Illinois Weight Loss Solutions.

While newer GLP-1 drugs like semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) often lead to greater degrees of weight loss, the benefits of more established drugs – like lower costs, ample supply, and ease of access – also makes them valuable options, said Andres Acosta, MD, an obesity expert with the Mayo Clinic.

“Many people say that the GLP-1s are the first medications to give you weight loss at double digits,” he said. “That is not true. Qsymia was already at double digits, giving you 11% [of total body weight loss] at the medium dose and 13% at the high dose.”