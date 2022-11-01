Nonprofit Addresses Health Equity by Providing Safer Surgeries

COMMENTARY

By Susannah Schaefer, executive vice chair, president, and chief executive officer of Smile Train

As the global health care community considers how to create health care systems that work for everyone – including the most vulnerable among us – a topic that sparks widespread conversation is health equity. Health equity means everyone having the opportunity to achieve their full health potential, and specifically ensuring that no individual’s social circumstances prevent them from this.

Most recently, we’ve sadly seen through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic how social inequities can create a disproportionate impact on various populations due to the uneven distribution of resources. Even in the U.S., a recent study found that “your ZIP code can carry more weight on your potential health outcomes than your genetic code, due to disparities among low- and high-income populations, including access to care.”

Smile Train, a cleft-focused nonprofit, has, for more than 20 years, centered on improving health equity around the world by offering those born with cleft lip and palate access to safe, quality cleft treatment and comprehensive care in more than 85 countries. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children’s lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. Rather than flying doctors into low-resource regions to perform cleft surgeries, we provide funding and infrastructure so our medical partners are able to provide quality surgery, dental care, speech therapy and more, which allows for follow-up care, and strengthens local health systems.