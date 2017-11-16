Grind Your Teeth at Night? Botox Might Help

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 17, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- If you're one of the millions of people who grind and clench their teeth during sleep, an injection of Botox might be the answer, a small study suggests.

The condition, called bruxism, can lead to pain, headaches, jaw problems and damaged teeth. However, the researchers reported that shots of Botox into the chewing muscles in the cheek can block the signals that tell these muscles to contract, relieving the grinding and clenching.

"Nighttime and daytime bruxism is a very common condition that can cause headaches, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) syndrome and dental problems that can lead to disability and adversely impact quality of life," said the study's senior researcher, Dr. Joseph Jankovic. He's a professor of neurology at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Although the cause of bruxism is still not well understood, Jankovic said, it's thought to be due to abnormal signals coming from the brain that cause involuntary and forceful contractions of the jaw muscles. Those contractions result in clenching of the jaw and grinding of teeth.

Botox injections are a treatment that's gained favor in treating the condition, but their real value hadn't been tested, Jankovic noted.

"Our study is the first placebo-controlled trial of Botox that demonstrates the benefits of this treatment in patients who suffer with severe grinding of the teeth while asleep," he said. "We showed that this treatment is not only effective, but also safe."

Jankovic added that he believes it should be the treatment of choice.

Funding for the study came from Allergan Pharmaceuticals, the maker of onabotulinum toxin-A, known as Botox. Jankovic is a consultant to Allergan.

Botox first made headlines as a treatment for facial lines and wrinkles by paralyzing the sub-surface muscles. It's also been used to treat migraines, excessive sweating and muscle disorders, among other conditions.

For the bruxism study, 22 people first spent a night in a sleep lab so the researchers could measure their teeth grinding and clenching symptoms. Botox can be used to treat people with severe and moderately severe cases of bruxism, Jankovic said.