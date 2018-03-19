Fewer U.S. Kids Are Getting Cavities

FRIDAY, April 13, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Fewer U.S. kids are plagued by tooth cavities compared to just a few years ago, but income disparities persist, according to a new U.S. government study.

Researchers found that in 2015-2016, about 43 percent of children ages 2 to 19 had cavities. That was down from 50 percent four years earlier.

This is the good news. On the other hand, disparities were apparent: Hispanic kids had the highest prevalence of cavities, at 52 percent. And children from lower-income families had a substantially higher rate of cavities than those from wealthier families.

In addition, many kids -- 13 percent -- had cavities that had gone untreated, and black children were at greatest risk.

"We're making progress, but there's still work to be done," said lead researcher Dr. Eleanor Fleming, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.

Dr. Rosie Roldan, who directs pediatric dentistry at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, agreed.

"It's encouraging to see this decline happening," said Roldan, who was not involved in the study.

She noted that the youngest children in the study -- those ages 2 to 5 -- had the lowest rates of cavities and untreated cavities.

That, according to Roldan, might be related to a push in recent years to get young children to the dentist.

Groups including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Dental Association suggest children start dental care when their baby teeth emerge, or by 12 months of age.

On the other hand, Roldan said, "cavities are still very common."

Lower-income families, she noted, may have a hard time getting kids to the dentist, not only because of money or insurance issues, but because they may not live close to a provider.

"Plus, healthy food is expensive," Roldan said. "Even toothpaste can be expensive for some families."

The findings, released April 13 by the CDC, come from an ongoing study of Americans' health and nutrition habits conducted through home interviews and physical exams at mobile health clinics.